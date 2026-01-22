This Video of Children Throwing Stones & Climbing on Train Is Not From India

advertisement
A video of children throwing stones at a halted train, while others could be seen climbing on it, is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals from India.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@KreatelyMedia' shared the clip with a caption that said, ""We are not scared of the Pakistan that is outside our Indian border. We are scared of the thousands of mini-Pakistans that are inside India." - Kreately Media."
What are the facts?: The viral claim is false. The incident actually took place in Bangladesh.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video using the help of Google Lens, we found the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'AL Amin Babukhali'.
The video was posted on 28 December 2025 with a caption that loosely translated to, ""Sensitive Content". All the boys are working on the trains… the kids are working… Kamalapur."
The user was based in Bangladesh's Dhaka, which also indicated towards the possibility of the video being from the same country. For the unversed, Kamalapur is located in Dhaka.
Findings in the video on Facebook: We noticed texts like "BR" and "ter city" written on the train.
The 'BR' stood for Bangladesh Railways and we figured that the latter would be intercity, indicating that the railways ran between different cities in Bangladesh.
At a different timestamp, we could see text in Bangla written on the train that said "Sobhan" (Sovan), which is a chair coach.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared visuals from the Facebook video to a photo of a Bangladesh Railway train that was available on the official website of Getty Images.
Conclusion: Evidently, the viral video was recorded in Bangladesh. It has no connection with India.
