This Video of Children Throwing Stones & Climbing on Train Is Not From India

A video of children throwing stones at a halted train, while others could be seen climbing on it, is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals from India.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@KreatelyMedia' shared the clip with a caption that said, ""We are not scared of the Pakistan that is outside our Indian border. We are scared of the thousands of mini-Pakistans that are inside India." - Kreately Media."