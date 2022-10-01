How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
Another week of social media teeming with misinformation about Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to claims about the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, child lifting rumours and a lot more.
Take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
