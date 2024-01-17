No, Video Does Not Show a Wall Falling In Nagpur Due to Vibrations Caused by DJ

Fact-Check | The video is not from Nagpur and is being shared with a false claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A video showing several injured people is being circulated on the internet to claim that a wall collapsed in Nagpur due to loud vibrations/noise caused by the Disc Jockey (DJ).
What is the claim?: People shared the video with a caption in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Nagpur...Due to the 'vibrations' created by playing DJ at very loud volume, the wall collapsed and many people attending the program got injured, hence stop playing DJ at the program."
The claim was shared on 11 January.
What is the truth?: The video is not from Nagpur but from Uttar Pradesh's Mau district and is being shared with a false claim.
We found out that the wall collapsed due to its dilapidated condition and not because of the vibrations caused by the DJ.
How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search on Google and came across several news reports related to this incident.
We found that the video was not from Nagpur as claimed in the viral claim, but from Ghosi in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.
According to news reports published in The Indian Express and Hindustan Times, the incident took place on 8 December 2023. The reports did not mention anything related to DJ.
The reason behind the collapse was not revealed but the wall was in a dilapidated condition.
Around eight people reportedly died in the accident, including two children and four women. About 15 people were injured.
CM announced compensation: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the incident.
A case was registered against two people named Masabbur Hasan, the owner of the plot, and Gayasuddin who was the owner of the sand dumped in the plot.
Both of them are residents of Madapur in the Ghosi area.
What did the police say?: The official X handle of Mau Police shared a video byte of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Mau.
Its caption mentioned that on 8 December 2023, a dilapidated wall fell on women in Ghosi police station area, who were going to celebrate a Haldi ceremony.
The incident led to the death of four women and two children. The ASP did not mention anything related to DJ.
Conclusion: It is clear that neither the incident is from Nagpur nor was it due to the vibrations caused by the DJ. The video is from Uttar Pradesh and the wall collapsed due to its dilapidated condition.
