Video of Fight Over Property Among Family Members Given False Communal Spin

A video showing a fight between two groups of people, with some thrashing others with wooden planks, is being shared widely on social media platforms. The clip is being shared with a claim that it shows people from the Muslim community attacking others in Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

However, we found that the claim is false. As per reports, the video shows a fight that broke out between the members of the same family due to a property dispute in Sonia Vihar, Delhi.

Speaking to The Quint, Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana, too, said that the fight was between two brothers, and that the communal angle was false.