Scripted Video Passed Off as Real Incident of 'Hindu Baba Saving Muslim Woman'

Yet another scripted video was shared as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman from robbery.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video showing a burqa-clad woman being robbed while offering namaz, and being defended by an elderly man dressed in saffron robes is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows an incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman.

However, the video is yet another scripted video made for "entertainment and education purpose (sic)" and does not depict a real life incident.

CLAIM

The video is being shared with claims in Hindi and English, both of which share the video as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/6ZEZ-8XKQ">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Archives of more posts with the same claim can be seen here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

At the end of the video, we saw a disclaimer that informed viewers that the "reel life vido footage (sic)" was shared for the "purpose of educating the public".

It also noted that the characters in the video were for "entertainment and education" purposes.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A disclaimer showed up at the end of the video.</p></div>

A disclaimer showed up at the end of the video.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

While looking for the video on Twitter, we were led to a Facebook video link that took us to the same video on Telugu actress Priya's verified page, which had been viewed over five crore times and was shared by around 1.45 lakh users.

Here, the video was shared with text which clearly stated that the page featured "scripted dramas" along with parodies, which intended to educate and entertain people.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The caption notes that the video is for educational and entertainment purposes.</p></div>

The caption notes that the video is for educational and entertainment purposes.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint has previously debunked several scripted videos that have been shared as real incidents, highlighting instances of foiled kidnapping attempts to false communal claims such as boys from the Muslim community spiking food with drugs to record objectionable videos of their lady peers, to force them to convert to Islam.

Clearly, this video is yet another scripted video that has been shared as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic defending a Muslim woman against a robbery.

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
