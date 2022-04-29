Scripted Video Passed Off as Real Incident of 'Hindu Baba Saving Muslim Woman'
Yet another scripted video was shared as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman from robbery.
A video showing a burqa-clad woman being robbed while offering namaz, and being defended by an elderly man dressed in saffron robes is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows an incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman.
However, the video is yet another scripted video made for "entertainment and education purpose (sic)" and does not depict a real life incident.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with claims in Hindi and English, both of which share the video as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic saving a Muslim woman.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
At the end of the video, we saw a disclaimer that informed viewers that the "reel life vido footage (sic)" was shared for the "purpose of educating the public".
It also noted that the characters in the video were for "entertainment and education" purposes.
While looking for the video on Twitter, we were led to a Facebook video link that took us to the same video on Telugu actress Priya's verified page, which had been viewed over five crore times and was shared by around 1.45 lakh users.
Here, the video was shared with text which clearly stated that the page featured "scripted dramas" along with parodies, which intended to educate and entertain people.
The Quint has previously debunked several scripted videos that have been shared as real incidents, highlighting instances of foiled kidnapping attempts to false communal claims such as boys from the Muslim community spiking food with drugs to record objectionable videos of their lady peers, to force them to convert to Islam.
Clearly, this video is yet another scripted video that has been shared as a real incident of a Hindu ascetic defending a Muslim woman against a robbery.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.