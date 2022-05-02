2013 Photo of Mexican MP Stripping in Parliament Shared With Misleading Claim

The incident happened in 2013 when the Mexican MP staged a protest against the energy privatisation bill.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact- Check | The claim states that the photo shows a Mexican MP stripping in protest against the hunger, poverty, and unemployment prevailing in the country.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

A photo is being shared on social media with a claim that a Mexican member of Parliament stripped while he was addressing the issue of hunger, poverty, and unemployment prevailing in the country.

However, the photo dates back to 2013 and the Mexican Congressman named Antonio Garcia Conejo stripped in Parliament in protest against the energy privatisation bill.

CLAIMS

The photo is being shared on social media with a caption that states that the parliamentarian took off his clothes to speak about privatisation causing hunger and unemployment.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

Archived versions of more posts with the same claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.

The photo also went viral in 2020 with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On conducting a reverse image search on the photograph using Google Images, we came across an article published on India Today, which dates back to 13 December 2013.

The article carried the image of Mexican MP Antonio Garcia Conejo, who stripped to his underwear to protest against the energy privatisation bill.

We also found news articles about this incident on the website of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail's article mentioned that Conejo – a member of the leftist Democratic Revolution Party – stripped during his speech in December 2013 to assert his opposition to the energy privatisation Bill.

The Mexican Congress had approved the bill allowing foreign investment in the state-controlled oil sector.

Evidently, an image from a speech delivered by Democratic Revolution Party MP Antonio Garcia Conejo in the Mexican Parliament in 2013 is being shared as his protest against hunger, poverty and unemployment in the country, when, in fact, he was protesting the energy privatisation bill.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

