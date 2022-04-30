Muslim Youth Held for Injecting Watermelons With HIV? Baseless Claim, Fake Story

A screenshot, purportedly that of Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, has gone viral to claim that Lucknow police has arrested some Muslim youth for trying to sell watermelon injected with AIDS-causing Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

However, we found that claim was fabricated. We reached out to Dainik Bhaskar's Lucknow correspondent and he told us that the news organisation has not put out any such report. He also told us that the same screenshot was viral last year as well.

We also spoke with a doctor and found that HIV cannot be transmitted by water or food as it does not live long outside the human body.