'Novel Way of Corruption': Sisodia Alleges MCD Colluded With BJP-Linked NGO
The AAP leader said that the group of people involved in the NGO were close aides of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 2 May, alleged that officials of the BJP-led municipal corporations had undertaken a "novel way of indulging in corruption," where they have used an NGO for their own benefit.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sisodia claimed that the NGO called 'Drop in Ocean' was run by BJP workers, and that it had tied up with the MCD to digitalise schools using CSR money. He further indicated that the group of eight people involved in the NGO were close aides of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.
"A team of officials, led by a deputy commissioner-rank officer, has been formed to raise funds through CSR, and hand it over to the NGO, for a smart classroom project. This NGO is run by people close to BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta... The committee of MCD officers is going around the market threatening companies to give their CSR money to the NGO."Manish Sisodia
Sisodia's allegations come ahead of the MCD elections, dates for which are expected to be announced soon.
"The people are tired of the BJP. You (BJP) have made Delhi a trash house of corruption in the last 17 years. Now you should stop. Few days are left now, get the MCD elections held. People are ready to bid goodbye to you." he said.
The MCD elections were previously scheduled for April, but were postponed after the Centre's decision to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single civic body. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act 2022 merging Delhi's East, South, and North Delhi Municipal Corporations into one was notified on 19 April.
