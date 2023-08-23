Video of Landslide Sweeping People From Under Waterfall Not From Uttarakhand

A viral video showing a few people bathing under a waterfall, right when, a landslide sweeps them away is being circulated on the internet.

What are the users saying?: Internet users have shared this video as one from the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. They cautioned people against bathing under waterfalls during the monsoons as it is dangerous.

Who shared it?: The viral video was also shared by news organisations like Navbharat Times and Jansatta.

Context: This comes in light at a time when Uttarakhand is witnessing severe monsoon that has left many displaced with houses collapsed and lives lost. So far, the death toll in Uttarakhand stands at 10.