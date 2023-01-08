PM’s Office Calls High-Level Meet on ‘Sinking’ Town Joshimath

After buildings in the Uttarakhand’s Joshimath developed cracks due to shifting soil, the Prime Minister’s office announced a high-level meeting on Joshimath. Principal Secretary to the PM, PK Mishra will hold a review with Cabinet Secretary and senior government officials and members of the National Disaster Management Authority at PM on Sunday afternoon.

District officials of Joshimath and senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review meeting through video conference.

What is happening in Joshimath?

On 3 January, residents of Joshimath woke up to a rattling sound. Cracks in the roads had increased in size and around 600 buildings had cracks in them. Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha told ANI that new cracks had developed and new water sources have emerged in places. He added that water coming from underground is dangerous as it is creating a vacuum, causing sinking.