At least 15 Electrocuted To Death After Transformer Explodes In Uttarakhand

At least 15 people have died and several were injured after a transformer exploded and electrified a bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday, 19 July.
The bridge is on the banks of the Alaknanda river and is a part of the Namami Gange project.
"Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and three home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details,” said State Director General of Police V Murugesan, as quoted by news agency ANI.
"It is a sad incident. District administration, police and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh on a helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry,” said Uttarakhand Chief Minister M Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)