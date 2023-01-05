Joshimath Is Sinking! Cracks Appear On Buildings. Did This Happen Overnight? No.

The people of Joshimath city of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand awoke on the morning of 3 January, upon hearing an ominous rattling noise. The next morning the residents were faced with the reality that their city was sinking.

Miniscule cracks in roadways had increased in size, and approximately 561 buildings had cracks in their walls and floors according to the District Disaster Management Department.

But did this happen overnight? No.

Warnings regarding the instability of this landmass from geological surveys came as far back as 1976. In 2022, a multi institutional survey conducted on the request of a Supreme Court-appointed panel, concluded that the city is built on landslide material– which can give way in case of heavy rain, tremors or unregulated construction.