Joshimath Is Sinking! Cracks Appear On Buildings. Did This Happen Overnight? No.
In 2022, a survey conducted concluded that the city is built on landslide material.
The people of Joshimath city of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand awoke on the morning of 3 January, upon hearing an ominous rattling noise. The next morning the residents were faced with the reality that their city was sinking.
Miniscule cracks in roadways had increased in size, and approximately 561 buildings had cracks in their walls and floors according to the District Disaster Management Department.
But did this happen overnight? No.
Warnings regarding the instability of this landmass from geological surveys came as far back as 1976. In 2022, a multi institutional survey conducted on the request of a Supreme Court-appointed panel, concluded that the city is built on landslide material– which can give way in case of heavy rain, tremors or unregulated construction.
Where is Joshimath?
Joshimath is a city in Chamoli District situated at a height of 6150 feet, it is the starting point of several treks and trails in the Himalayas.
Joshimath is a the gateway to Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath, one of the chaar dhams or the four Hindu pilgrimage sites. It sees a large influx of tourists annually visiting passing through during pilgrimage and visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site– the Valley of Flowers and Auli, a Skii destination.
Joshimath's attraction for pilgrims and tourists has led to the city expanding exponentially over the years, leading to the construction of buildings and roadways.
Warnings on Instability of Joshimath Go as Far Back as 1976
Studies on the instability of the geological foundation of Joshimath city were conducted as far back as 1976. The Mishra commission set up to examine the area warned that construction by removing boulders and blasting the hillside would lead could not be done.
Three major recommendations were made by the Mishra committee:
Further construction in the area should be made only after examining the stability of the site and restriction should be placed on excavation on slopes.
No boulders should be removed either by digging or blasting and no tree should be cut on the landslide zone. Extensive plantation work should be launched in the area particularly between Marwari and Joshimath and the cracks, which have developed on the slopes, should be sealed.
Most importantly, on the foot hill hanging boulders should be provided with appropriate support and anti-scour or river training measures should be taken up.
In 2021, upon request by local residents, an independent committee conducted a survey. Later, a multi-institutional survey was requested by a Supreme Court appointed panel.
In 2022, the survey concluded that Joshimath is built on an unstable foundation, located in a high-risk seismic 'Zone-V' which can give way to landslides in case of heavy rain, tremors or even unregulated construction.
Residents also blame the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Tapovan-Vishnuga 520 MW hydropower project, which caused a flashflood in the area in 2021. The tunnel had water seepage due to a punctured aquifer which led to water sources drying up in Joshimath.
Experts believe that the water leak may have led to the mountain gradually collapsing from the inside.
66 Families Have Been Evacuated So Far
As of 5 January 2023, the deployed disaster management experts teams have already evacuated 66 families so far.
Concerned residents from the area travelled to Dehradun, the state's capital, to ask Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take action.
CM Dhami assured the residents of Joshimath that steps are already being taken by the government to ensure that the safety of all residents within the region.
A team of experts has been ordered to conduct a survey of the areas that fall in the high risk seismic ‘Zone-V’ according to officials.
Topics: Climate Change Landslide Uttarakhand
