Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

Viral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will not commit a breach of the peace.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will not commit a breach of the peace.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will "keep the peace for a term of one year" or until the completion of the inquiry in the matter pending before the Executive Magistrate of New Delhi District.

  • The image was shared as a reply to Abhijeet Dipke's tweet, which stated that he hasn't signed any bond saying that they won't protest.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadOld Video of Farmers’ Protest Falsely Linked To Recent CJP Protest

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image along with a keyword search and could not find any reports on it.

  • While observing the image, we found an error.

  • The official seal of the Executive Magistrate says 'Saspameva Jayate' instead of 'Satyameva Jayate'.

The seal in the image has a visible error.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Comparison of the seal in the viral image to the official 'Satyameva Jayate' emblem.

(Source: Government of India/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here is the result of Sightengine's AI detection. 

(Source: Sightengine/ Screenshot)

  • Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because a SynthID watermark was detected.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared To Show Recent Clip of CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

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