Viral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will "keep the peace for a term of one year" or until the completion of the inquiry in the matter pending before the Executive Magistrate of New Delhi District.

The image was shared as a reply to Abhijeet Dipke's tweet, which stated that he hasn't signed any bond saying that they won't protest.