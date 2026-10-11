Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Farmers’ Protest Falsely Linked To Recent CJP Protest

Old Video of Farmers’ Protest Falsely Linked To Recent CJP Protest

We found out that the video dates back to the 2021 farmers' protest.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show people arriving at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on <ins>10 October 2026</ins>.</p></div>
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An old video is making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show people arriving at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 10 October 2026.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show people arriving at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on 10 October 2026.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from 2021 and shows a farmers' tractor rally.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared To Show Recent Clip of CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found some reports with visuals similar to the viral claim.

  • A report by Firstpost, uploaded on 27 January 2021, shared visuals similar to the viral claim.

  • According to the report, thousands of protesting farmers drove into Delhi on tractors and horses as part of a Republic Day march demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Here's the preview of a report by Firstpost.

(Source: Firstpost/Screenshot)

  • News organisation The Wire also shared the visuals, reporting that the protesting farmers entering Delhi for "the first time in their two-month-long agitation against the farm laws" were met with violence.

Here's a preview of the report by The Wire.

(Source:The Wire /Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake and the video shows the 2021 farmers' protest.

Conclusion: The video is unrelated to the recent CJP protests and shows footage from a 2021 farmers' tractor rally.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Hindu Orgs Reaching Jantar Mantar Around 10 October

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