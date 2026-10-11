Old Video Falsely Shared To Show Recent Clip of CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "Today, something big is about to happen at Jantar Mantar, so youth have started arriving in thousands, and a crowd is continuously gathering at Jantar Mantar."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old and doesn't show a recent clip of protests that took place at Jantar Mantar.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded in July, with visuals similar to the viral claim.
The video, uploaded on , carries the same visuals as the viral video.
The caption claims the video shows the Sansad Chalo March, which was a major protest that was held in Delhi on .
We also found a comment from the official X account of Delhi Police under the viral video, stating that the video shows footage from the July 20 demonstration.
Conclusion: The video is old and doesn't show a recent clip of protests that took place at Jantar Mantar.
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