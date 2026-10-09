ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

'We'll Frame You...': Bengal CJP Members Detained, Harassed Before Delhi Protest

At least five people, including 25-year-old CJP activist Abdul Hafiz, were allegedly picked up from a Kolkata hotel.

Soumo MondalRakhi Bose
Published
News
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

“We are fighting to protect the Constitution against vote theft under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. That is why this is happening to us,” said Prakriti Sahu, the East Zone coordinator of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Sahu is referring to the crackdown on CJP members and activists, or even those simply planning to travel to the capital to take part in the 10 October protest. On Thursday, 8 October, in one such crackdown near Kolkata, five people were allegedly picked up from a hotel, harassed, and detained for nearly 13 hours.

Among them was 25-year-old Abdul Hafiz, a CJP activist from Bankura, who was in news a few weeks ago following the alleged murder of his father over the former's participation in spotlighting the poor conditions of schools in his district.

“They are afraid of the massive mobilisation that is expected from West Bengal for the gathering at Jantar Mantar on 10 October. That is why they have started these illegal detentions and harassment."
Prakriti Sahu

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×