CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka, Saurav Das Released Amid Protest Crackdown

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were released from police detention on 11 October 2026, nearly 24 hours after being taken into custody by Delhi Police. The detentions occurred as the leaders arrived in Delhi to participate in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was marked by heightened security measures and widespread detentions across the capital.
According to Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court held a special hearing on Sunday to address petitions challenging the preventive detention of thousands of protesters, including opposition leaders and four former Chief Ministers. The authorities had shut down Delhi Metro services to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, and CJP leaders were detained inside an aircraft after landing in Delhi.
As reported by Financial Express, the Executive Magistrate’s court released Dipke, Das, and Ranka on the condition that they maintain peace for the next year. The release followed extensive security restrictions, with approximately 30,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed across Delhi. The leaders’ release was contingent on assurances that no law-and-order disturbance would occur.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the CJP announced plans to continue its protest, with Ajinkya Shinde designated to lead the agitation after the detention of key leaders. Security measures remained in place, including barricades and restrictions on gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed that metro services had resumed after temporary closures.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the three CJP leaders were produced before the Executive Magistrate Court, which ordered their release. They were freed from the Delhi Cantonment Police Station shortly after the court’s decision. The detentions had followed a high-profile incident at Delhi airport, where police entered the aircraft to take the leaders into custody.
Confirmation from legal representatives indicated that the leaders were detained under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita. The preemptive detentions were part of broader efforts to prevent the planned protest at Jantar Mantar. The city saw a significant police and paramilitary presence, with more than 4,000 protesters detained at various locations and several media personnel also held despite valid identification.
Further details revealed that Delhi Police had denied permission for the demonstration and tightened security to prevent access to the protest site. The three leaders were detained immediately after their flight from Mumbai landed, with police entering the aircraft before they could disembark.
“Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on October 10 shortly after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. The three were travelling to Delhi to participate in the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar,” the Special Executive Magistrate’s order stated.
Coverage revealed that the release of the CJP leaders came after most other detainees had already been freed. The leadership and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was also detained, were among the last to be released. The CJP announced that its agitation would continue, with Delhi Police maintaining restrictions in central areas.
Reporting indicated that Dhruv Rathee was released late on Saturday night after being detained from his residence in Gurugram. Police sources stated that further legal action could be taken if he attempted to join the protest at Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders. Several opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to participate in the demonstration.
“He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders,” a police source said regarding Dhruv Rathee’s release.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.