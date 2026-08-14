Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Image of Woman Grabbing Jawaharlal Nehru by His Collar Is AI-Generated

Viral Image of Woman Grabbing Jawaharlal Nehru by His Collar Is AI-Generated

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An&nbsp;AI-generated image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former PM of India Jawaharlal Nehru&nbsp;being grabbed by the collar by a woman after he stepped out of Parliament.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former PM of India Jawaharlal Nehru being grabbed by the collar by a woman after he stepped out of Parliament.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru being grabbed by the collar by a woman after he stepped out of Parliament.

  • The claim: The caption reads, "Once, a woman grabbed Nehru Ji's collar right after he stepped out of Parliament.

    She yelled, 'The country is free now, and you became the Prime Minister, but what did we get?' Nehru Ji smiled warmly and replied, 'You have the complete freedom to grab a Prime Minister's collar.' "

  • The post targets the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that if someone asked a question like this to the people in power today, they would be thrown in jail.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Jharkhand Protests, Deepfakes & More

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources that shared it.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the image is 99.9 precent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Sightengine. 

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.

The image was generated using OpenAI tools.

(Source: OpenAI/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

Also ReadIs This a Clip of an IAF Aircraft Which Crashed in Pune? No, Claim Is Misleading

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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