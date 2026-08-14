Is This a Clip of an IAF Aircraft Which Crashed in Pune? No, Claim Is Misleading

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A video showing an aircraft crashed in a grassy field, with people gathered around it, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The clip is being shared with the text, "An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Pune during landing. The Indian pilot survived but was injured."
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several news reports carrying the same visuals.
The plane was identified as a training aircraft owned by a private company in a video report by NDTV.
Operated by a private flying training academy, the aircraft crashed around 12:25 pm with no casualties on 9 August 2026, it added.
Another report by Mint said that the aircraft, operated by the academy Carver Aviation, had veered off the runway while attempting to take off.
The plane had the flight instructor and a trainee on board, and the aircraft was damaged during the training exercise, the report mentioned, adding that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was investigating the crash.
News agency PTI had also shared a video of the accident on its X account.
The Quint had also published a report on the accident.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing took to their X account to clarify that the video was of a "trainer aircraft of a private company", and not an IAF one.
Conclusion: A video of a private training aircraft's crash is being shared to falsely claim that it shows an IAF aircraft crash in Pune.
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