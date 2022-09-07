Photo From Thailand Shared as That of Joymala, Temple Elephant ‘Abused’ in TN

The article discussed the condition of captive elephants in Thailand's tourism industry. Gluay Hom was four years old in 2019, living in captivity at the Samut Prakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo. National Geographic reported that he was too unwell to perform tricks at the zoo's daily elephant shows.

We also came across a post shared on May 2019 by the publication's verified Instagram account, showing the tusker's plight.

