Edited Clip Showing CPI(M) Members Singing Devotional Music Goes Viral Again

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A video of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) members is going viral on social media, with the claim that they are singing devotional songs of Lord Rama.
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video when it was shared with a similar claim back in 2024.
We found that an X user, @dibyendux, had posted the same video in response to Nilanjan Das, the state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The user stated, "Employees of Trinamool Congress's IT cell. Meanwhile, they're spreading fake news against CPI(M) West Bengal 24x7."
In the clip shared by the user, the party members were heard singing a different song, not the devotional song from the claim.
We came across another post on Facebook, uploaded on , on a group named 'The CPI(M) West Bengal'.
Similarly, the video does not have the people singing the bhajan as claimed.
According to the post, the party had organised a meeting in Tekhali Bazar, Nandigram, to protest against the violence inflicted on women, price hike of daily essentials, record unemployment and demand for housing for real recipients.
Paritosh Pattanayak, a member of the CPI(M), uploaded the same visuals from the meeting on his page.
After running a keyword search, the song sung by the party members in the videos was identified as "Neel Gagan Par Udte Badal" from the film Khandan.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared with the false claim that CPI(M) members were singing devotional songs.
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