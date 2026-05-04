Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Clip Showing CPI(M) Members Singing Devotional Music Goes Viral Again

Edited Clip Showing CPI(M) Members Singing Devotional Music Goes Viral Again

WebQoof debunked the same video when it had gone viral previously with a similar claim.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of CPI(M) members singing is going viral, with users falsely claiming that they are singing devotional songs.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of CPI(M) members singing is going viral, with users falsely claiming that they are singing devotional songs. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) members is going viral on social media, with the claim that they are singing devotional songs of Lord Rama.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is edited.

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How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video when it was shared with a similar claim back in 2024.

  • We found that an X user,  @dibyendux, had posted the same video in response to Nilanjan Das, the state general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The user stated, "Employees of Trinamool Congress's IT cell. Meanwhile, they're spreading fake news against CPI(M) West Bengal 24x7."

  • In the clip shared by the user, the party members were heard singing a different song, not the devotional song from the claim.

  • We came across another post on Facebook, uploaded on 19 November 2024, on a group named 'The CPI(M) West Bengal'.

  • Similarly, the video does not have the people singing the bhajan as claimed.

  • According to the post, the party had organised a meeting in Tekhali Bazar, Nandigram, to protest against the violence inflicted on women, price hike of daily essentials, record unemployment and demand for housing for real recipients.

Paritosh Pattanayak, a member of the CPI(M), uploaded the same visuals from the meeting on his page.

The post shows the same visuals.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

After running a keyword search, the song sung by the party members in the videos was identified as "Neel Gagan Par Udte Badal" from the film Khandan.

Conclusion: An edited video is being shared with the false claim that CPI(M) members were singing devotional songs.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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