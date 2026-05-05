Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show Civilians Being Assaulted During West Bengal Polls

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Civilians Being Assaulted During West Bengal Polls

The video was found to date back to 15 February, which was before the polling date in West Bengal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on social media with the false claim that it shows the state of West Bengal, where civilians were assaulted by Indian Army officials.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on social media with the false claim that it shows the state of West Bengal, where civilians were assaulted by Indian Army officials. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the current state of West Bengal, where "Muslims have been removed from voter lists," and the people who have shown up to the voting booth to vote or protest are being subjected to violence.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here.

(Source: X/ Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video originates from Bangladesh and has no relation to the recent elections in West Bengal.

Also ReadIs That Viral Message True? Chat With Our New AI Bot To Find Out!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.

  • We found that the 'Law Tv' logo belongs to a media company based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • We used Bengali keywords on the official Facebook page of 'Law Tv News' to find the original video.

  • The video was posted on 15 February, which was before the polling date in West Bengal.

  • The video's caption said, 'The military's behaviour towards outside civilians was brutal on election day.'

The video was originally posted by Law Tv News. 

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating the video is misleading and is being falsely shared in the context of the West Bengal elections 2026.

Conclusion: The video is being shared with the false claim that it shows Indian Army officials assaulting civilians who arrived at the voting booth in West Bengal.

Also ReadAssam CM’s Claim About India & Bangladesh Having No Extradition Treaty Is False

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