Old Video of Man Talking to Akhilesh Yadav About EVMs Shared With a False Claim

A 14-second video clip that shows Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav listening to an elderly man is being shared by several social media users, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, to claim that he reprimanded the SP chief and said 'you have only built masjids' and that he won't vote for the SP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

However, we found that although it is being linked to the 2022 UP polls, the video is not recent and could be traced back to at least 2019. In a longer version of the video, the elderly man can be heard speaking about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering and not about "masjids" as claimed.