Edited Image Used to Show Lord Krishna's Photo on Russian Train

A photograph of a train showing artwork of Hindu God Lord Krishna is being shared on social media with the users claiming that it is a train in Russia that bears the image of Lord Krishna.

It further says that the pictures were put up by the devotees of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), who did so to spread awareness about Lord Krishna.

However, the artwork has been added on to the image. The original image shows an X'Trapolis train from Melbourne, Australia. Many photographs shared by the Metro Trains' verified social media accounts closely resemble the photo from the claim and none of them carry any religious artwork.