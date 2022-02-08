Reverse Image Search: Your First Step Towards Verification

Verify: Before you forward anything that you have seen on social media or even received on WhatsApp, it's a good idea to pause, verify and then hit send.

Emotions: Our emotions play a very important role in what we believe in. So, if something makes you terribly sad, angry, happy, then you might want to check that information before you share it. Of course, we don't mean that every good thing is misleading, but some can be.