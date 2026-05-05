Fact-Check: Is This a Video of Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam Cruise Accident? No!

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A video showing people drowning in water as a boat capsizes has gone viral on social media . The drowning victims are seen trying to save children.
The claim: The video is being shared with the claim that it depicts a cruise ship accident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on 30 April 30 2026. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the accident, while four are still missing.
How did we discover this truth?: A search of the viral video using Google Lens led us to a YouTube channel with the same video, uploaded on 30 March 2026, a month before the Bargi Dam accident happened.
The video's description mentioned Chittagong, a place in Bangladesh.
Taking a cue from this, we began searching for reports on a similar incident in Chittagong, Bangladesh. We found several reports from 2025 whose visuals closely match the viral video.
The report revealed that the incident occurred in December 2025, when a tourist boat capsized in Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, Bangladesh. The boat was returning from Subalong Bazaar.
The boat was carrying approximately 20-22 people, including women and children. At the time of the accident, the passengers were on the deck and none were wearing life jackets, but with the help of nearby boats, everyone was rescued safely.
The same video can also be seen in several video reports on local news channels, such as Prothom Alo, on 26 December 2025.
Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh is being shared with a misleading claim that it is of the recent Jabalpur accident.
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