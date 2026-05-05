Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Is This a Video of Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam Cruise Accident? No!

Fact-Check: Is This a Video of Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam Cruise Accident? No!

The video is of a boat capsizing in Bangladesh's Kaptai Lake in December 2025.

Siddharth Sarathe
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Bangladesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows real visuals of the Bargi Dam cruise accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.</p></div>
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An old video from Bangladesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows real visuals of the Bargi Dam cruise accident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing people drowning in water as a boat capsizes has gone viral on social media . The drowning victims are seen trying to save children.

The claim: The video is being shared with the claim that it depicts a cruise ship accident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on 30 April 30 2026. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the accident, while four are still missing.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: The viral video is neither recent nor of the cruise ship accident in Jabalpur. It shows an accident that occurred in Bangladesh in December 2025.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Mamata Banerjee’s House on Fire

How did we discover this truth?: A search of the viral video using Google Lens led us to a YouTube channel with the same video, uploaded on 30 March 2026, a month before the Bargi Dam accident happened.

The video was published a month before the accident in Bargi Dam.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • The video's description mentioned Chittagong, a place in Bangladesh.

  • Taking a cue from this, we began searching for reports on a similar incident in Chittagong, Bangladesh. We found several reports from 2025 whose visuals closely match the viral video.

This is a translated version of Bangladesh Times' report.

(Source: Bangladesh Times/Screenshot)

  • The report revealed that the incident occurred in December 2025, when a tourist boat capsized in Kaptai Lake in Rangamati, Bangladesh. The boat was returning from Subalong Bazaar.

  • The boat was carrying approximately 20-22 people, including women and children. At the time of the accident, the passengers were on the deck and none were wearing life jackets, but with the help of nearby boats, everyone was rescued safely.

  • The same video can also be seen in several video reports on local news channels, such as Prothom Alo, on 26 December 2025.

Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh is being shared with a misleading claim that it is of the recent Jabalpur accident.

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