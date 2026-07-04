Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of a Fire in Egypt Falsely Claimed To Be of One in Israel

Video of a Fire in Egypt Falsely Claimed To Be of One in Israel

We found out that the video originates from Egypt.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video&nbsp;showing a fire breaking out is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a fire in&nbsp;Northern Israel.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video showing a fire breaking out is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a fire in Northern Israel. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show blasts and fire across the Galilee Panhandle and Kiryat Shmona area in Northern Israel

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a fire that broke out in Faisal in Giza, Egypt.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around Ram Mandir Theft, Deepfakes & Lohagad Case

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook post, uploaded on 21 March 2026, that shared the same visuals.

  • The video was captioned, "The Al-Talbiya (Faisal) fire. May God compensate the people for their losses. And replace their ordeal with goodness."(translated from Arabic to English)

  • The location was recognised as Talbiya in the Faisal neighbourhood of Giza, Egypt.

The video uploaded in March 2026. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search using relevant terms and found a post by a Facebook page, Khabar, sharing the same visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 20 March 2026, was captioned "A fire broke out inside a restaurant in Kafr Tahrmas in #Faisal and the flames quickly spread to the rest of the building." (translated from Arabic to English)

  • We noticed that a shop with 'ZEE' written on it can be seen in both videos.

Screenshots from the two videos.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out in Faisal in Giza, Egypt.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video From Lohagad Fort Linked to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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