This Video Doesn’t Show a Singaporean Ship Being Struck in an Iranian Attack

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a Singaporean ship that was struck in an Iranian attack.
The claim is being shared amid the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and their attack on ships passing through the region.
The same video is being shared on the internet with the claim that the ship was of Pakistani origin.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and found a report on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps having attacked a Singaporean-flagged cargo ship on . However, the footage in the claim does not match the visuals from the reports.
Upon close observation, we noticed the name of the vessel, Safeen Prestige.
According to Marine Traffic, Safeen Prestige ( a container ship) was sailing under the flag of Malta, a country in Europe.
We found a NewsX World report, according to which, the Malta-flagged vessel 'Safeen Prestige' was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz.
A report by Maritime Optima stated that the container ship, which was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, was struck by an unidentified projectile according to a United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advisory.
Reuters also reported on the same, stating that the Malta-flagged container ship, Safeen Prestige, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
Conclusion: The video shows a Malta-flagged vessel being struck by an unknown projectile.
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