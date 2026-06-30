Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show a Singaporean Ship Being Struck in an Iranian Attack

This Video Doesn’t Show a Singaporean Ship Being Struck in an Iranian Attack

We found out that the vessel bears the flag of Malta.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a vessel being struck is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a Singaporean&nbsp;ship that was struck in an Iranian attack.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of a vessel being struck is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a Singaporean ship that was struck in an Iranian attack. 

(Photo: The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a Singaporean ship that was struck in an Iranian attack. 

  • The claim is being shared amid the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and their attack on ships passing through the region.

  • The same video is being shared on the internet with the claim that the ship was of Pakistani origin.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a Malta-flagged vessel being struck by an unknown projectile.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Demolition of a Mosque in UP Shared With Misleading Claim

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and found a report on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps having attacked a Singaporean-flagged cargo ship on 25 June 2026. However, the footage in the claim does not match the visuals from the reports.

  • Upon close observation, we noticed the name of the vessel, Safeen Prestige.

Screenshot that shows the name of the vessel. 

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • According to Marine Traffic, Safeen Prestige ( a container ship) was sailing under the flag of Malta, a country in Europe.

Details about Safeen Prestige.

(Source:Marine Traffic/Screenshot)

  • We found a NewsX World report, according to which, the Malta-flagged vessel 'Safeen Prestige' was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz.

  • A report by Maritime Optima stated that the container ship, which was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, was struck by an unidentified projectile according to a United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advisory.

TH report by Maritime Optima. 

(Source: Maritime Optima/ Screenshot)

  • Reuters also reported on the same, stating that the Malta-flagged container ship, Safeen Prestige, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

Conclusion: The video shows a Malta-flagged vessel being struck by an unknown projectile.

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