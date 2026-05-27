Singapore Court Sentences Byju Raveendran To Six Months Jail

Byju Raveendran, founder of the edtech company Byju’s, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt of court. The order was issued after the court found that Raveendran failed to comply with several directions related to his assets. These directions date back to April 2024 and are linked to ongoing legal proceedings concerning asset disclosures and compliance with court instructions.
According to Financial Express, the Singapore court’s ruling requires Raveendran to surrender himself to authorities. In addition to the jail sentence, he has been ordered to pay legal costs amounting to S$90,000, which is approximately $70,500. The court also directed him to submit documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity holding shares in a related company.
The contempt case is connected to allegations that Raveendran did not comply with multiple court instructions regarding his assets and related disclosures as coverage revealed. The court’s directions included requirements for asset transparency and cooperation with legal processes involving his business interests.
Legal experts have noted that the Singapore court’s order is part of a broader set of challenges facing Raveendran and Byju’s, which include financial difficulties, legal disputes, and increasing pressure from investors and lenders in multiple jurisdictions. The company has been under scrutiny for its financial practices and has faced litigation in several countries following recent developments.
“The order came after the court said Raveendran failed to follow several directions linked to his assets. These court orders reportedly go back to April 2024.”
In the United States, lenders have been seeking to recover losses from a loan of nearly $1.2 billion, which has become a significant issue for both the company and its founder. The Singapore court’s ruling adds to the list of legal and financial pressures currently confronting Raveendran as reporting indicated.
The court’s directive to submit documentation regarding Beeaar Investco Pte is specifically aimed at clarifying the ownership structure and asset holdings relevant to the ongoing legal matters. This requirement is part of the court’s efforts to ensure full compliance with its orders and to facilitate the resolution of asset-related disputes at the conclusion of proceedings.
“As part of the ruling, Raveendran has been directed to surrender himself to authorities. He has also been asked to pay legal costs worth $90,000, which is around $70,500.”
The legal developments in Singapore are being closely monitored by stakeholders in the education technology sector and by international investors. The outcome of these proceedings may have further implications for Byju’s ongoing restructuring efforts and its ability to address creditor concerns as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.