Fact-Check: Video of Demolition of a Mosque in UP Shared With Misleading Claim

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A report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report on the demolition of a mosque in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh is being shared on social media with the claim that it was demolished because they found 'I love Mohammed' posters from the mosque.
Rana Ayyub, an Indian journalist and a columnist at The Washington Post, also shared the video with the same claim.
The post, shared on X, garnered over seven lakh views.
How did we find out?: According to the original report by BBC , the demolition of the mosque was carried out following an order from the tehsildar's court that the mosque be bulldozed as it was allegedly built on a graveyard.
We searched the incident and found articles reporting on the demolition of the mosque.
According to a report by India Today, the UP administration carried out a demolition drive to bulldoze the Mustafa Qadri Mosque in Sambhal district due to the claim from authorities that it was built on government land.
A report by Asian News International (ANI) reported that the police in Sambhal registered a case against eight individuals after posters bearing 'I love Mohammed' and flags resembling the Pakistani flag were found at the mosque during its demolition.
The report does not state that the reason for the demolition was the posters and flags.
We spoke to the Superintendent of Police of Sambhal, who said that the district administration carried out the demolition as the mosque was built on government land.
Conclusion: The mosque was demolished following the Tehsildar court order, as it was built on government land.
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