Video of Navratri Celebrations in UAE’s Lulu Hypermarket Shared as From Lucknow

A video of a flash mob dancing, in what appears to be a mall, is being shared with a claim that the it happened in Lucknow's LuLu Mall on the occasion of Navratri.

In July, a controversy had erupted after a purported video showing some people offering namaz inside the Lucknow mall was shared on the internet.

Following this, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha staged a protest outside the mall and a police complaint was filed in the matter, which even led to the arrest of four people.