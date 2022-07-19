Four People Arrested for Offering Namaz at Lucknow's Lulu Mall

A complaint by the ABHM to the police had alleged that 70 percent of the mall staff were Muslim men, while the rest were women from the Hindu community.

Refuting the claims, the mall authorities on 17 July said that over 80 percent of the mall staff was Hindu. "Our employees are hired on the basis of skills and merit, and not based on the caste, class, or religion," the authorities said.

Following complaints by the mall authorities and the ABHM, the police booked unknown persons under the sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).