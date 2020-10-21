Video of Teacher Harassing Minor Girl Is from Pakistan Not India

The incident is actually from Pakistan where a man who taught Quran in mosques was arrested for harassing a student. Sonal Gupta A video of a man harassing a minor girl is being shared on social media with the assumption that the incident took place in a madarsa in India. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The incident is actually from Pakistan where a man who taught Quran in mosques was arrested for harassing a student.

A video of a man harassing a minor girl is being shared on social media with an insinuation that the incident took place in a madarsa in India. The incident actually dates back to 2018 in Pakistan, where a man who taught the Quran in mosques was arrested for harassing a student, when this video went viral on social media.

CLAIM

The video is being shared by users with the claim, “बंद करो ये मदरसे जो अश्लीलता के अड्डे बन गये हैं साधु संतो पर टिप्पणी करने वाले इस विषय अपना मुंह खोलें।” (Translation: “Shut down these madrasas, which have become the bases of obscenity, those who comment on saints, open your mouths.”

Users also shared the video in replies to Indian political leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The video was also shared on Facebook by user Manju Singh, which had garnered over 3,100 views at the time of writing this article.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video is not from a madarsa in India, but from Pakistan. A reverse image search led us to a news report by Daily Pakistan, dated 10 October 2018. The report states that Anwar-ul-Haq, a teacher of a seminary in Jhang, Pakistan was arrested for “making obscene gestures with a minor student and making a video of it.” The accused had reportedly lost the mobile phone, and the video was uploaded on social media by the person who found it. The matter was taken into cognisance when Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari came across the video. He took to Twitter to confirm that the accused was traced after he fled and was arrested from Lahore.

According to the report the accused used to teach the Quran at a mosque, not a madarsa, as claimed. The incident was also reported by Pakistani news outlets, Geo TV and Tribune. Evidently, the an old video from Pakistan has been falsely shared as an incident in India.

