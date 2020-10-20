Viral Video of a Woman Being Attacked in a Lift is Not From India

The video is from Kuala Lumpur where a woman was assaulted inside a lift by a robber. Team Webqoof Video of a woman being attacked inside a lift is being shared by several users on social media with a claim that it is from Hyderabad. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is from Kuala Lumpur where a woman was assaulted inside a lift by a robber.

Video of a woman being attacked inside a lift in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is being shared by several users on social media with a claim that it is from Hyderabad.

CLAIM

The aforementioned video is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads: “Viral video Ladies are requested not to get into metro station lifts alone. Take care. Hyderabad metro (sic).” Some users are also claiming that the video is from Delhi.

WHAT WE FOUND

We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and followed it up with a reverse image search using the Yandex search engine. This led us to several reports which suggested that the video is of an incident from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. One such report by Singaporean daily The Straits Times carried screen grabs from the said CCTV footage.

According to the report, dated 16 February 2019, “a robber assaulted a woman inside an MRT station's lift in the Kuala Lumpur district of Cheras.” Another report by Asia Times stated that the incident lasted about 56 seconds and was captured by a surveillance camera.

Evidently, a 2019 incident from Kuala Lumpur has resurfaced on social media with claims that it is from Hyderabad or Delhi.

