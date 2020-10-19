No, Jama Masjid Isn’t Issuing Fatwa Against Tanishq Advertisement

Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice Shahi Imam at Jama Masjid, said that no fatwa will be issued against the Tanishq ad. Team Webqoof Social media users falsely claimed that Jama Masjid in Delhi will issue a fatwa against the Tanishq advertisement. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice Shahi Imam at Jama Masjid, said that no fatwa will be issued against the Tanishq ad.

Several social media users have shared a still from the controversial Tanishq advertisement which was withdrawn by the company, with a claim that Ahmed Bukhari, shahi imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid will issue a fatwa against the said ad. However, Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice shahi imam at Delhi’s Jama Masjid told The Quint that the claim is false and that no such fatwa will be issued against the Tanishq advertisement.

CLAIM

The claim further mentions the reason behind the alleged fatwa that will be issued –that the advertisement showed “baby shower” which is “Hindu culture, Muslims don't have traditions like this. Tanishq is silently destroying our culture and traditions, even Tanishq is harming Islam religion: Chief Maulana Jama Masjid.”

The same claim found its presence on Twitter and Facebook.

The Quint received a query on its WhatsApp tipline asking whether any such fatwa is going to be issued.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The claim finds no mention in any of the recent news reports. Speaking to The Quint, Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice shahi imam at Delhi’s Jama Masjid said that no such fatwa will be issued against the Tanishq advertisement. “There is no truth to this claim. It’s totally fake,” he said.

We also came across a Facebook post that Bukhari had shared five days ago in which he expressed his thoughts about the ad in question. He wrote: “I find this ad extremely beautiful. The division is in the minds of few extremists. We as Muslim's have “REALLY” good Hindu friends and we all love each other and when you talk about safety, yes Hindu's are super safe in our houses.

Tanishq well done for spreading love. (sic)”

Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that Jama Masjid in Delhi will issue a fatwa against the Tanishq advertisement.

