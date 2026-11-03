Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Injured During Police Firing in Delhi

This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Injured During Police Firing in Delhi

We found that the video shows garment workers protesting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Unrelated visuals are going viral on social media with claims that they show&nbsp;Congress workers being attacked by Delhi police.</p></div>
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Unrelated visuals are going viral on social media with claims that they show Congress workers being attacked by Delhi police.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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Following the 'Chalo Dilli' rally led by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, visuals claiming to show Congress workers being attacked by Delhi police are going viral on social media.

The claim: A user shared two videos with the caption, "4 Congress workers have reportedly been killed and 10 injured in Delhi Police firing. The situation remains tense, with reports of attacks on embassies in #Delhi"

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The videos show garment workers protesting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Drunken State Is a Deepfake

How did we find out?:

The first video seems to show people vandalising a vehicle, while the second video shows a clash between some people and enforcement officers.

  • We ran a reverse image search on screenshots from the first video using Google Lens, which led us to an Instagram post sharing both videos from the viral claim.

  • According to the post, the videos show a protest led by garment workers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, demanding a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka.

The visuals are the same as in the first video in the viral claim. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

The visuals are the same as in the second video in the viral claim. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We noticed that the first video from the viral claim contains a logo that says, 'Mohona TV.'

  • Next, we went through the official Instagram account of Mohona TV, a Bangladeshi television channel and found both videos shared in the viral claim.

  • According to the caption under the first video, it shows garment workers vandalising a police vehicle under the Mirpur 11 metro station.

The video shows workers vandalising a police vehicle. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • The second video, according to the caption, shows a clash between workers and police in Mirpur-10.

The video shows a clash between workers and police.

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

Delhi Police's Clarification: We found a comment by the official account of Delhi Police under the viral post, stating that the video shared in the post originates from Bangladesh and has no connection to the ongoing events in Delhi.

Delhi police confirmed that the video originates from Bangladesh. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search related to the first video and found a report uploaded by the YouTube account of the Bangladeshi TV channel, Channel 24, with the same visuals.

  • The video's title also states that it shows garment workers vandalising a police vehicle in Mirpur-11 metro station.

  • We ran a keyword search related to the second video as well and found a post by Dhaka Post with the same visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows a clash between workers and police in Mirpur-10, Bangladesh.

Conclusion: The videos are unrelated to the protests in Delhi and show garment workers protesting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Also ReadFact-Check: Did Rajnath Singh Criticise the Army Over Conflict With China? No!

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