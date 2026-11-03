This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Injured During Police Firing in Delhi

advertisement
Following the 'Chalo Dilli' rally led by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, visuals claiming to show Congress workers being attacked by Delhi police are going viral on social media.
The claim: A user shared two videos with the caption, "4 Congress workers have reportedly been killed and 10 injured in Delhi Police firing. The situation remains tense, with reports of attacks on embassies in #Delhi"
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The videos show garment workers protesting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
How did we find out?:
The first video seems to show people vandalising a vehicle, while the second video shows a clash between some people and enforcement officers.
We ran a reverse image search on screenshots from the first video using Google Lens, which led us to an Instagram post sharing both videos from the viral claim.
According to the post, the videos show a protest led by garment workers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, demanding a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka.
We noticed that the first video from the viral claim contains a logo that says, 'Mohona TV.'
Next, we went through the official Instagram account of Mohona TV, a Bangladeshi television channel and found both videos shared in the viral claim.
According to the caption under the first video, it shows garment workers vandalising a police vehicle under the Mirpur 11 metro station.
The second video, according to the caption, shows a clash between workers and police in Mirpur-10.
Delhi Police's Clarification: We found a comment by the official account of Delhi Police under the viral post, stating that the video shared in the post originates from Bangladesh and has no connection to the ongoing events in Delhi.
We ran a keyword search related to the first video and found a report uploaded by the YouTube account of the Bangladeshi TV channel, Channel 24, with the same visuals.
The video's title also states that it shows garment workers vandalising a police vehicle in Mirpur-11 metro station.
We ran a keyword search related to the second video as well and found a post by Dhaka Post with the same visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows a clash between workers and police in Mirpur-10, Bangladesh.
Conclusion: The videos are unrelated to the protests in Delhi and show garment workers protesting in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)