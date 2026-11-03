Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Image Falsely Linked to INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Old Image Falsely Linked to INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

The image dates back to 2019 and shows visuals of a Left Front rally in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old, unrelated image from Kolkata is being falsely linked to the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi.</p></div>
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An old, unrelated image from Kolkata is being falsely linked to the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image showing a massive crowd filling up an open ground has gone viral on social media, where people have linked it to the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's rally demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.

An archived version of this report can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X account 'CJP_for_India' had gathered more than five lakh views.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is false, as the image is old.

  • It dates back to February 2019 and shows a Left Front rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground.

Also Read2019 Video Shared as Man in INDIA Rally Claiming He Was Only Visiting Delhi

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to the same photo shared by media organisation People's Dispatch, which had published a report on 4 February 2019.

  • It mentioned that the rally, led by West Bengal's Left Front coalition, who "pledged to oust" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the state, was held prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The image was shared in a report over six years ago.

(Source: People's Dispatch/Altered by The Quint)

We also found the same image shared on stock website Alamy, which had also shared it with a caption about a Left rally at Brigade ground on 3 February 2019.

The image is from 3 February 2019.

(Source: Alamy/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint had previously debunked a claim made with this image back in 2021, when it was shared to claim that it showed a large crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Kolkata.

  • The account which shared the claim, which has the handle 'CJP_for_India' is also not an authentic one.

  • In an earlier report about the misinformation surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), The Quint's WebQoof had found that it was created four years ago and recently changed its username to impersonate the CJP.

The account is impersonating the CJP.

(Source: The Quint/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old, unrelated image from Kolkata is being falsely linked to the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi.

Also ReadFact-Check: AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked to INDIA's ‘Chalo Dilli’ Rally

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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