Old Image Falsely Linked to INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

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An image showing a massive crowd filling up an open ground has gone viral on social media, where people have linked it to the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's rally demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which was held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.
At the time of writing this report, this post by X account 'CJP_for_India' had gathered more than five lakh views.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The claim is false, as the image is old.
It dates back to February 2019 and shows a Left Front rally at Kolkata's Brigade ground.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to the same photo shared by media organisation People's Dispatch, which had published a report on 4 February 2019.
It mentioned that the rally, led by West Bengal's Left Front coalition, who "pledged to oust" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the state, was held prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
We also found the same image shared on stock website Alamy, which had also shared it with a caption about a Left rally at Brigade ground on 3 February 2019.
The Quint had previously debunked a claim made with this image back in 2021, when it was shared to claim that it showed a large crowd for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Kolkata.
The account which shared the claim, which has the handle 'CJP_for_India' is also not an authentic one.
In an earlier report about the misinformation surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), The Quint's WebQoof had found that it was created four years ago and recently changed its username to impersonate the CJP.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated image from Kolkata is being falsely linked to the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi.
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