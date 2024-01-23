Congress Handles Share Video From Odisha's Rath Yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Fact-Check: This video shows the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra from 2023.
A video showing a massive gathering on a road is being shared to claim that it shows the crowd at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
What did the users say?: Users wrote that this shows the "Rahul Gandhi craze."
Who shared these?: The claim was shared by several X (formerly Twitter) accounts which were pages linked to the Congress party.
How did we find out?: We divided a the video into keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video on Instagram by one @rahulnairphotographyz, who uploaded the same video on his account on 21 June 2023.
Below is a comparison between the two videos.
To verify further, we looked for the location on Google Maps and matched the images of some shops that were in the viral video.
This also confirmed that the video was from Puri in Odisha.
Additionally, these shops are located near the Jagannath Puri Temple in Puri.
Here is the Google Maps link to the M Baazar store in Puri.
Here is the Google Maps link to the Shreehari Grand Hotel in Puri.
We also looked for news reports to verify the date of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. According to the Indian Express, the yatra began on 20 June 2023 till 28 June 2023. This date is close to the time when the Instagram user posted the video on his account.
About Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, a second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start.
It will be called the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, and will follow a route from Manipur’s Imphal and conclude in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The yatra began on 14 January and will culminate on 20 March and cover over 6700 kilometers.
The yatra will cross through a total of 15 states, 110 districts and 110 Lok Sabha seats, with a maximum number of days to be spent in Uttar Pradesh, an electorally influential state.
Addressing the crowd at Manipur, Rahul hit back at the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party at the centre for ignoring the atrocities in the state.
Additionally, on 22 January, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders leaders, had plans to visit the Batadrava Than temple in Assam's Nagaon district. However, Gandhi was denied entry into the temple, leading him to organize a demonstration outside the temple grounds.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video of the 2023 Jagannath Puri Yatra in Puri, Odisha, is being falsely linked to the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
