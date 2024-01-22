'Order From Above': Rahul Gandhi Stopped From Entering Temple in Assam, Protests

"We want to visit the temple, what crime have I committed?" said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was reportedly stopped by authorities from visitng the Batadrava Satra temple in Assam on Monday, 22 January.
The incident took place in the ongoing Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeast state.
The temple is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint and scholar from the 15th century in Nagaon.
"I was invited there on the 11th, they've been pressurised so now we're asking if Gaurav can go because he's the local MP. They're obviously being ordered from top, they don't want me to go."Rahul Gandhi
A day earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had urged Gandhi to reconsider the route for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' citing concerns about potential clashes with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
''We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,'' the Chief Minister said at a press conference on 21 January.
On the same day, a crowd with flags of the BJP had also allegedly tried to attack the convoy of Gandhi during the yatra in Assam's Sonitpur district.
Speaking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said, “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hai (Only one person can go to the temple today). We don't want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple."
A Sit-In Protest & Bhajan Later
Shortly after being denied the entry into the temple, Gandhi was seen sitting on the road with surrounded by crowds of people as part of the protest.
"I cannot go to Sankardeva''s birthplace but others can during a law and order crisis, I will go to Sankardeva's birthplace when I get the opportunity," said Rahul Gandhi, reported PTI.
Songs like 'Rahupati Raghav Raja Ram' were being sung as Gandhi sat in the middle on the ground.
"Srimanta Sankardev reflected the thought of Assam, and I thought that I should pay his respects as we try to walk on his path. He is like a guru to us, and that's why I thought I should visit Batadrava Than. I was invited by them, but I wasn't allowed to visit (the shrine), citing the law and order situation. However, it is weird that Gaurav Gogoi can go there, but I am not allowed," added the Congress leader.
'New Phase Where BJP Decides Who Goes to Temple'
On the other hand, other Congress leaders took a jibe at the BJP stating that, "we have entered a new phase of democracy where the BJP will decide who should go to a temple and at what time."
Venugopal added, "This dictatorial regime must realise that its days are numbered. People of India will not allow such authoritarianism."
Meanwhile Jairam Ramesh wrote, "In this country 'Cameracharya' cannot decide who will go to which temple and what time."
In another thread, Ramesh has laid down the 'chronology' as to what happened prior to Gandhi being stopped from entering the temple.
Talking about the management committee, Ramesh wrote that the Satradhikar had made a statement on 21 January that due to huge crowds expected at the Than on the morning of 22 January, Gandhi should visit the temple after 3 PM.
"This, he said was the decision of the Management Committee. It is obvious that the Bordowa Than Management Committee was pressurised by the Assam CM into taking the decision it did, who in turn has been instructed from Delhi," noted Ramesh.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
