Bharat Jodo 'Nyay' Yatra To Cover 15 States, Starting From Conflict-Hit Manipur

Notably, leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will also be sent invites to join the yatra, and show their support with Rahul Gandhi.

“Everyone is invited to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The parties of the INDIA alliance, parties allied with the Congress in different states, and civil society organisations are invited to participate in the yatra,” said Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh, speaking to the media after the meeting.

The Congress had conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which began late 2022 and ended in January 2023. Unlike the last time though, the Yatra will not be entirely on foot. For parts of the journey, the party will use buses.

The emphasis throughout the meeting seemed to be to focus on the strengthening the Congress cadre, especially in states where the Bharat Jodo Yatra didn’t cross last year.

Kharge paid special attention on having state chiefs instruct their local leaders to focus on “booth management” to the point of “micro-managing”. Kharge said the Congress loses out on a lot of votes because migrants don’t come back to their respective constituencies to vote, and that should be avoiced this time.

The Congress president also raised alarm over the deletion of SC, ST, OBC and minority community’s votes. "One should also be vigilant against deletion of SC, ST, OBC and minority voters. District and Block Congress Committee presidents should keep a continuous tab on that. They should be in regular touch with district electoral officer over these things,” Kharge said in the meeting.