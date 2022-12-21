No, Video Doesn't Show Shoaib Akhtar Criticising Pak Team For Losing to England

A video of former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, where he can be heard criticising and asking a team to focus more on their performance, is being shared on the internet to claim that he is referring to Pakistan's recent test series loss to England.

Social media users have shared the 52-second-long clip with the caption, "Shoaib Akhtar’s message to Pakistan cricket team after the embarrassing whitewash, 3-0 loss against england at home. #pakveng (sic)."