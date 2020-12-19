India Collapse to 36/9 on Day 3, Register Lowest Ever Test Total

It was a dream start for Australia on Day 3 as fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ran through the Indian batting order like a hot knife through butter. India’s second innings score of 9/36 is their lowest total ever in Test cricket, eclipsing the 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

Cummins started things off when he dismissed the nightwatch Jasprit Bumrah with a comfortable caught and bowled after which Cheteshwar Pujara edged one to Tim Paine for a duck, which opened the floodgates for Australia.