Tweet Claiming SRK Will Donate Pathaan's First Day Earnings to Pak NGO is Edited

Fact-check: The claim states that Shah Rukh Khan has called Pakistan his second home and has decided to donate the first-day collection of his upcoming movie, Pathaan, to a Pakistani NGO.
An edited screenshot of a tweet purportedly by BBC News Hindi claiming that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has called Pakistan his second home and has decided to donate the first-day collection of his upcoming movie, Pathaan, to a Pakistani non-governmental organisation (NGO).
The tweet also adds that other actors from the movie, including John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, have extended their support to him.
How did we find out the truth?: We scanned BBC News Hindi's official Twitter account and archives but did not find this tweet being made.
We could not find any reports about Khan donating his movie's first day's earnings to a Pakistani NGO either.
We noticed 'Twitter for OKsatire' written on the screenshot next to the date and timestamp.
Screenshot used in the viral posts.
On searching 'OKsatire' on Google, we came across a Facebook page with the same name.
The page's introduction read, "Parody Tweets That seems Real" and is under the category called Satire/parody.
It's a parody page.
The page has posted the same viral screenshot carrying BBC News Hindi's name on 15 December 2022.
Conclusion: Clearly, this tweet was not made by BBC News Hindi, and there is no official news about Khan donating his movie earnings to a Pakistan-based NGO.
