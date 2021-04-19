UP Scribe Killed for Speaking About Kumbh? No, Video is Unrelated

A viral video, along with a picture of a wounded woman lying on the road, is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the murder of journalist Pragya Mishra in broad daylight for speaking about Kumbh mela amid coronavirus pandemic.

However, we found that the video and the pictures are an incident which took place in Delhi on 10 April when one Neelu Mehta was brutally stabbed to death by her husband. Further, Mishra took to Twitter to clarify that the claim was “a rumour.”