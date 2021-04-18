Images From UK, Indonesia Passed off as Ramadan Crowd in India

As the cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the country, multiple users on Saturday, 17 April, took to Twitter to share a few pictures of mass gatherings insinuating that the pictures are recent and from India.

In fact, these pictures were shared with ‘#BanRamzanGatherings’, which became one of the top trends on the platform with over 25,000 tweets at the time of writing this story.

However, we found that these pictures are old and unrelated to the current situation in India.