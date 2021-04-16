Misleading Video From Haridwar Viral as ‘Ground Reality of Kumbh’

A video seemingly filmed on a flyover in Uttarakhand's Haridwar — in which a person can be heard saying that roads in the city are deserted with no human in sight — is being shared on social media to claim that it busts the claim of the Kumbh Mela being a potential “super spreader” of COVID-19.

The Quint analysed the said video and we found that it was shot approximately six kilometres away from the place where the holy dip takes place — the Har Ki Pauri Ghat. Further, several news reports estimate that approximately 31 lakh people are attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.