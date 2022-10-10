Video of Protest Over Mahsa Amini's Death Shared With a Communal Claim

The claim suggests that the video shows a crowd beating up a man who destroyed a temple in London.
A video showing a massive fight breaking out on the streets is going viral on the internet with a claim that a crowd beat up a Muslim man for vandalising a temple in London, United Kingdom.
However, we found that the claim was false. We came across news reports which carried images from the same incident and mentioned that it happened during protests in London over the death of Mahsa Amini.
We have debunked another similar video, where fight was shared with a communal claim.
The claim suggests that the video shows a crowd beating up a man for destroying a temple in London. It goes on to state that even the police couldn't protect the man.
At first, we noticed a person holding the flag of Iran in the video.
The person can be seen holding the Iranian flag.
Using this as a clue, we searched for the video on YouTube using keywords, "plastic bottles thrown at police London Iran protests."
This led us to a video uploaded on the official channel of Daily Mail titled, "Iran protests turn violet in London: Riot police deployed, following death of Mahsa Amini."
The video was uploaded on 26 September and had a compilation of the violent protests including attacks on police officers.
Further, we came across a report published in news.com, an Australian website, on 28 September which had pictures of the same incident. It also mentioned that the protests in London turned violent and a man was bloodied.
On comparing one of the pictures uploaded by the website with the viral video, we found that they are from the same incident.
A comparison between both the images clearly highlights the similarities.
This clearly proves that the video which actually shows a clash between anti-hijab protesters in London is being shared with a communal claim.
