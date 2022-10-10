Yogi Adityanath Didn't Disrespect Mahatma Gandhi, Video is Clipped

A 17-second video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media with a claim that the chief minister disrespected Gandhi. The video shows Adityanath rushing towards Gandhi's statue, offering flowers, a garland, and rushing back.

However, we found that the video was a shorter version of the original, which is a little over seven minutes long. It was uploaded on Adityanath's official Twitter handle on 30 January and showed the chief minister sitting down for a prayer after garlanding the statue.

Additionally, we also found photographs from the event that showed him bowing down to the statue with folded hands.