Mahsa Amini: Crackdown in Iran is Characteristic of Khamenei's Theocratic Regime

"I can't be a mute spectator anymore. The deaths of men and women in the 2019 uprising broke my faith in the regime. Mahsa's death is just the final nail in the coffin," a 46-year-old Iranian woman named Mehjabin told The Quint as protests catalysed by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini continue to rock the country.
Amini was whisked away by the "morality police" for not donning her hijab properly. She died in their custody, with a CT scan theorising that the cause of her death was a blow to the head.
These protests, which have been caused by the death of a single woman surrounding an extremely sensitive religious issue, are unprecedented. They are still not, however, the only time when the Iranian people have risen in anger.
The 2019 anti-government uprisings were the last time Iran saw protests of the scale that is being witnessed in 2022. What had triggered those protests? How did Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's theocratic government deal with them, and how is his autocratic regime perceived in the international system?
About 1,500 people, according to Reuters, were killed in the less than two weeks of protests that rocked Iran in November 2019. These numbers are much higher than what the Interior Ministry of Iran (225) and Human Rights Watch along with Amnesty (305+) had reported. The US Department of State had estimated 1,000 people to have died in the protests.
During the early hours of 15 November, the government announced an increase in the prices of gasoline (by as much as 200 percent), sparking protests in different parts of the country. By the second day, however, the unrest had reached Tehran, with Iranians calling for the toppling of the Islamic regime.
What had started out as demonstrations against fuel hikes escalated into hostility against the regime overall. High inflation, unemployment, and an autocratic style of governance led protesters to demand that Islamic scholars and clerics step down from the government. "They live like kings, people get poorer," was a popular cry, as seen in viral videos.
Khamenei did not listen to anyone. Angered by the burning of his pictures and the destruction of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's statue, the man who founded the Islamic Republic in 1979, Ali Khamenei ordered a brutal crackdown. "The Islamic Republic is in danger. Do whatever it takes to end it. You have my order," the supreme leader told his inner circle, according to a Reuters Special Report.
80-year-old Khamenei became Supreme Leader of Iran in 1989, succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The former joined the latter's religious opposition movement against Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the pro-West Shah of Iran who sought to "modernise" Iranian society. While protesting against the Shah, he was sent to jail a couple of times as well.
After the 1979 revolution, Ali Khamenei served on the Revolutionary Council, after which he became the deputy defence minister and helped organise the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), which is one of the most powerful institutions in the country today. He serves as president from 1981-1989, after which he became the Supreme Leader due to Ruhollah Khomeini's demise.
The Khamenei regime has dealt with all these protests with an iron hand, characterised by widespread arrests and police killings. In most of these protests, the Supreme Leader blames "enemies of the revolution" and "foreign conspirators" for the ensuing chaos.
As the Supreme Leader of Iran, he has the ultimate authority on pretty much everything, being the head of state, and also then commander-in-chief of its armed forces. Additionally, he can issue decrees (fatwas) and reverse or make the final decisions on the many of parliament's policies.
International institutions concerned with human rights and civil liberties have been scathing in their verdict of the Khamenei regime.
In a 2020 report on the "Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran", Javaid Rehman, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran stated that he is "alarmed by the unprecedented violent crackdown against protesters across the Islamic Republic of Iran in November 2019."
Another 2020 report, this one by Human Rights Watch, asserted, "Iranian authorities continued to repress their own people. The country’s security and intelligence apparatus, in partnership with Iran’s judiciary, harshly cracked down on dissent (in 2020), including through excessive and lethal force against protesters and reported abuse and torture in detention."
Additionally, Freedom House, a non-profit that does research and advocacy on democracy, political freedom, and human rights, in its 2022 report, gave Iran a score of 14/100 and characterised it as "not free."
While the country holds regular elections, the report argued, "They fall short of democratic standards due in part to the influence of the hard-line Guardian Council, an unelected body that disqualifies all candidates it deems insufficiently loyal to the clerical establishment."
"Ultimate power rests in the hands of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the unelected institutions under his control. These institutions, including the security forces and the judiciary, play a major role in the suppression of dissent and other restrictions on civil liberties," the report added.
