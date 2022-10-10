Image Shows PM Modi Paying Tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Not Nathuram Godse

Fact-check: The photo shows PM Modi paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.
Two photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to two different statues is being shared online with a claim that in one he paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi and in the other to Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi.
However, we found that claim is false. The second photo shows Modi paying tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideologue.
This photo was also shared by Virendra Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Pharenda constituency.
The text written over the collage in Hindi says that PM Modi is paying tribute to both – the person who got shot and the person who shot him.
On conducting a reverse image search on the first photo, we came across a series of photos tweeted by PM Modi's verified handle on 30 September 2018.
The photographs were from the inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot and showed Modi paying respects to Gandhi's statue.
The second photo of Modi with Gandhi's statue was used in the viral collage.
Next, we conducted a reverse image search on the second picture from the collage, which led us to a tweet by All India Radio News from 6 April 2017.
The tweet stated that it shows Modi paying tribute to the former party leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters in New Delhi.
Clearly, the photo does not show Modi paying his respect to Godse, as claimed.
